Man sentenced to 20 years of imprisonment in POCSO case

March 18, 2024 07:28 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Tiruchi Mahila Court has sentenced an accused to 20 years of imprisonment for rape and sexual harassment of a 12-year-old girl, here on Monday. The court convicted B. John Maxim, 44, who repeatedly harassed and sexually assaulted his neighbour girl since 2018. The mother of the girl filed a complaint with the Cantonment AWPS on September 7, 2020. After hearing, the court awarded the imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹ 10,000 on him. It also directed the State to provide a relief of ₹ 5 lakh to the affected girl.

