GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Man sentenced to 20 years of imprisonment in POCSO case

March 18, 2024 07:28 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Tiruchi Mahila Court has sentenced an accused to 20 years of imprisonment for rape and sexual harassment of a 12-year-old girl, here on Monday. The court convicted B. John Maxim, 44, who repeatedly harassed and sexually assaulted his neighbour girl since 2018. The mother of the girl filed a complaint with the Cantonment AWPS on September 7, 2020. After hearing, the court awarded the imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹ 10,000 on him. It also directed the State to provide a relief of ₹ 5 lakh to the affected girl.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.