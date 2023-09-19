ADVERTISEMENT

Man sentenced to 20 years of imprisonment for sexual assault

September 19, 2023 07:35 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Mahila Court in Tiruchi on Tuesday convicted and sentenced a 32-year-old man to undergo 20 years of imprisonment on the charge of sexually assaulting a minor girl.

The judgment was pronounced in a case registered at the All women police station at Ponmalai in 2019. Special Public Prosecutor M.K. Zakir Hussain said the accused, K. Sankar, was arrested under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act for sexually assaulting a minor girl.

Tiruchi Mahila Court Sessions Judge N.S. Srivathsan, who heard the case, convicted Sankar and sentenced him to undergo 20 years of imprisonment. The court also imposed a fine of ₹10,000 on him and recommended to the District Collector to pay a compensation of ₹2 lakh to the victim, the prosecution added.

