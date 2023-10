October 21, 2023 05:59 pm | Updated 05:59 pm IST - KARUR

The Mahila Court here on Friday sentenced a 22-year-old man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for sexually assaulting a minor girl in 2022.

According to the prosecution, T. Vasanthakumar of Kuppam in K. Paramathi, sexually assaulted a minor girl on June 21, 2022 at his residence. A case was registered and Vasanthakumar was arrested.

On Friday, A. Nazeemabanu, Additional Sessions Judge, Mahila Court, pronounced the judgement after finding Vasanthakumar guilty.