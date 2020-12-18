Tiruchirapalli

Man sentenced to 10 years for rape

The Mahila Court here on Friday convicted and sentenced a 35-year-old man to undergo 10 years of imprisonment for raping a minor girl near Keeranur, in a case booked by the Keeranur All Women Police in 2013.

The man had committed the offence against a 13-year-old girl. A police press release said the Court also slapped a fine of ₹20,000 on S. Backiaraj, and ordered that a compensation of ₹3 lakh be given by the government to the victim's family.

