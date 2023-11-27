ADVERTISEMENT

Man run over by bus in Thanjavur

November 27, 2023 06:33 pm | Updated 06:33 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

Kapildev, 36, of Vadaseri near Orathanadu was run over by a private bus at the New Bus Stand in Thanjavur on Sunday night.

According to the police, Kapildev was standing near a stationary private bus bound for Pattukottai from Thanjavur. When the bus driver moved the vehicle, Kapildev fell down, came under its rear wheel and died on the spot. The Thanjavur Traffic Investigation Wing police have registered a case and are investigating.

Bodies found

Meanwhile, the Thanjavur Taluk Police found bodies of two women in the Grand Anicut Canal at Kasavalanadu Thekkur on Sunday morning. Preliminary inquiries revealed that the two were from Thillainagar, Vilar Road, Thanjavur. They were identified as Padmajothi, 38, and her daughter, Deepika, 15. They reportedly ended their life by jumping into the canal because of family problems, the police said.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)

