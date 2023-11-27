HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Man run over by bus in Thanjavur

November 27, 2023 06:33 pm | Updated 06:33 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

Kapildev, 36, of Vadaseri near Orathanadu was run over by a private bus at the New Bus Stand in Thanjavur on Sunday night.

According to the police, Kapildev was standing near a stationary private bus bound for Pattukottai from Thanjavur. When the bus driver moved the vehicle, Kapildev fell down, came under its rear wheel and died on the spot. The Thanjavur Traffic Investigation Wing police have registered a case and are investigating.

Bodies found

Meanwhile, the Thanjavur Taluk Police found bodies of two women in the Grand Anicut Canal at Kasavalanadu Thekkur on Sunday morning. Preliminary inquiries revealed that the two were from Thillainagar, Vilar Road, Thanjavur. They were identified as Padmajothi, 38, and her daughter, Deepika, 15. They reportedly ended their life by jumping into the canal because of family problems, the police said.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)

Related Topics

Tiruchi / road accident

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.