Man reunited with family

A man in his thirties, who was found loitering in Thanjavur and rescued and treated for mental illness, has been reunited with his family.

According to sources, the man was found moving along Tiruchi-Thanjavur Road near the Regional Transport Office three months ago. He was rescued by staff of the District Mental Health Programme and Anbagam, an NGO engaged in providing care and treatment to the mentally ill.

He was brought to Thanjavur Medical College Hospital where he was given psychiatric treatment along with treatment for injuries on his legs. Responding positively to the treatment, he disclosed his name and details about his family in due course.

Subsequently, the help of the district police was sought in tracing his family residing at a village in Vellore district. His parents, who had filed a man missing complaint with the Vellore district police, were brought to TMC Hospital and he was handed over to them by Dean G. Ravikumar, the sources added.