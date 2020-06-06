Man poisons daughters, attempts to end life

06 June 2020 19:07 IST

THANJAVUR

Two girls, aged seven and five, were poisoned to death by their father who also attempted to end his life near Sethubhavachatram.

According to sources, the Sethubhavachatram police received information from the police outpost at the Government Hospital, Pattukottai on Thursday night that a man and two girls had been admitted to the hospital for treatment of poisoning.

Subsequently, the police started the investigation which revealed that the man and his wife were separated and the children were residing with their father. On Thursday evening, the man allegedly fed his children and himself some eatables mixed with some poisonous liquid. A few minutes later he disclosed it to his neighbours and swooned. Subsequently, the three were rushed to the Government hospital, Pattukottai and from there they were referred to the Thanjavur Medical College hospital.

However, the girls failed to respond to the treatment and died at the TMC hospital on Saturday while the man was still under treatment, police said.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.