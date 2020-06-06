Tiruchirapalli

Man poisons daughters, attempts to end life

THANJAVUR

Two girls, aged seven and five, were poisoned to death by their father who also attempted to end his life near Sethubhavachatram.

According to sources, the Sethubhavachatram police received information from the police outpost at the Government Hospital, Pattukottai on Thursday night that a man and two girls had been admitted to the hospital for treatment of poisoning.

Subsequently, the police started the investigation which revealed that the man and his wife were separated and the children were residing with their father. On Thursday evening, the man allegedly fed his children and himself some eatables mixed with some poisonous liquid. A few minutes later he disclosed it to his neighbours and swooned. Subsequently, the three were rushed to the Government hospital, Pattukottai and from there they were referred to the Thanjavur Medical College hospital.

However, the girls failed to respond to the treatment and died at the TMC hospital on Saturday while the man was still under treatment, police said.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 6, 2020 7:10:38 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/man-poisons-daughters-attempts-to-end-life/article31767648.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY