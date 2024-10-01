Man murders wife near Lalgudi

A 32-year-old man allegedly killed his wife in their house at Natarajapuram near Lalgudi in the district in the late hours on Monday. The police gave the name of the deceased as Anusuya, 27. The Lalgudi police are on the look out for the victim’s husband Rajesh who was an astrologer.

The police said Rajesh was addicted to alcohol. The couple had a tiff on Monday night and in a fit of rage, Rajesh allegedly attacked his wife with a sword and hit her on the head killing her on the spot. The Lalgudi police have registered a case.