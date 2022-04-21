Man murders wife, ends life

A 55-year-old man allegedly murdered his wife following a verbal duel between them at Anjalam village in Musiri taluk in the district in the early hours on Thursday and ended his life later.

Police gave the names of the deceased as V. Saraswathi (50) and her husband V. Venkatraman. Police sources said the couple who had been living separately for nearly a year began to stay together for the past four months after their relatives spoke to both sides asking them to settle their differences.

Police said Venkatraman was an alcoholic due to which there used to be a tiff between him and his wife. Venkatraman had apparently asked money from his wife for providing electric connection for their farm land leading to verbal duel between the couple. In a fit of rage, Venkatraman allegedly attacked his wife with an ‘aruval’ in front of their house killing her on the spot. Thereafter, he ended his life.

The couple have a son and a daughter both of whom were married. The Thathiyengarpet police have registered a case.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.