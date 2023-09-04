ADVERTISEMENT

Man murders wife, attempts to kill self

September 04, 2023 06:48 pm | Updated 06:48 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 34-year-old man allegedly murdered his wife before attempting to end his life in their house near Annavasal in Pudukottai on Sunday.

According to police sources, the deceased was identified as Nithya Kamakshi (24) of Mettu Street near Annavasal, who was allegedly done to death by her husband, Balraj, using a grinding stone over a family dispute. Following this, he attempted to kill himself. The incident occurred around 1 a.m.

On hearing a commotion, some neighbours rushed to the house and informed the police. Balraj, who was severely injured, was admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital in Pudukottai and is undergoing treatment. The body of the deceased was recovered and sent for postmortem, police said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Annavasal police have registered a case and are investigating based on the complaint lodged by Kamakshi’s mother.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US