Man murders wife, attempts to kill self

September 04, 2023 06:48 pm | Updated 06:48 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

A 34-year-old man allegedly murdered his wife before attempting to end his life in their house near Annavasal in Pudukottai on Sunday.

According to police sources, the deceased was identified as Nithya Kamakshi (24) of Mettu Street near Annavasal, who was allegedly done to death by her husband, Balraj, using a grinding stone over a family dispute. Following this, he attempted to kill himself. The incident occurred around 1 a.m.

On hearing a commotion, some neighbours rushed to the house and informed the police. Balraj, who was severely injured, was admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital in Pudukottai and is undergoing treatment. The body of the deceased was recovered and sent for postmortem, police said.

The Annavasal police have registered a case and are investigating based on the complaint lodged by Kamakshi’s mother.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)

