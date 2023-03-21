ADVERTISEMENT

Man murdered

March 21, 2023 06:51 pm | Updated 06:51 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A 26-year-old man was murdered at Andimadam in Ariyalur district on Sunday as a sequel to a quarrel that erupted between him and two others while playing a game.

Police gave the name of the deceased as N. Gunaseelan of Andimadam. The Andimadam police have named P. Martin Kumar (23) and his brother P. Arockiyadoss (27) as the accused. 

Police sources said a verbal duel reportedly broke out between Gunaseelan and Martin Kumar while playing a game of gilli-danda.  Some time later, a quarrel again broke out between Gunaseelan and Martin Kumar who allegedly stabbed the former with a knife killing him. While Martin escaped from the spot, locals caught Arockiyadoss and allegedly assaulted him. Arockiyadoss is undergoing treatment at Thanjavur Medical College Hospital. A murder has been booked with the Andimadam police on the lookout for Martin Kumar.

