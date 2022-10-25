Tiruchirapalli

Man murdered

 A man was murdered allegedly following a verbal spat at a TASMAC outlet in Mudukupatti here on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified by police as R. Chinnadurai (46) of Crawford who had returned last month from London where he had worked in a fuel outlet. His wife Madhumitha - the complainant - is a resident in Crawford.

Police said Chinnadurai had a wordy quarrel with a few other customers when he was hit with an empty liquor bottle on his head. The Cantonment police have detained Dharman in connection with the murder.


