Man murdered

TIRUVARUR

19 June 2021 18:52 IST

A resident of Koodur, near here, who tried to prevent a four-member gang from robbing an automatic teller machine in the village, was murdered on Saturday.

Sources said the gang arrived at the ATM of a nationalised bank around 4 a.m. and attempted to break the machine using gas cutters. Thamizharasan, who was passing through the area, raised an alarm and tried to prevent the robbery. However, he was overpowered by the gangsters and stabbed to death.

Meanwhile, locals on hearing the commotion rushed to the spot and chased the gang. They nabbed a teenager, resident of Koothanallur and reportedly part of the gang, and handed him over to police. Search is on for the other three gang members.