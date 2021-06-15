Man murdered

15 June 2021 20:22 IST

TIRUCHI

A 47-year-old man who sustained grievous injury in his chest after being allegedly stabbed by his neighbour at Rasaiyankoil village in Manachanallur taluk on Monday night succumbed in the early hours on Tuesday.

Police identified the victim as P. Balakrishnan of Rasaiyankoil. The Samayapuram police have arrested the victim's neighbour V. Thiagu on the charge of killing Balakrishnan.

Advertising

Advertising

Police sources said there was a dispute over petty issue between Balakrishnan and Thiagu for some time. Balakrishnan was rushed to a private hospital from where he was referred to the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital here. He succumbed in the early hours on Tuesday.