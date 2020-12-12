Man murdered

TIRUCHI

12 December 2020

A 42-year-old man from Sahayamadha Church Street in Golden Rock in the city was murdered on Saturday.

Sources said Sampathraja of the same area, the accused, reportedly hit Kanagaraj, a cook, with a boulder on his head under the influence of alcohol. Kanagaraj died on the spot.

On information, the Golden Rock police rushed to the spot and sent the body to the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital.