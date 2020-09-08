Man murdered

A 39-year-old man was found murdered at Mangalanadu North village in Nagudi police station limits in the district on Monday.

Police identified the victim as A. Vinayagamoorthy of Mangalanadu North village.

He was said to have been taking treatment for mental illness and was staying in a small shed along with his aged father, Ayyavu, the complainant.

Police sources said an unknown person attacked Vinayagamoorthy on his neck, shoulder and right hand with a sharp weapon killing him. The identity of the accused and the motive behind the murder were being investigated.

Nagudi Police have registered a case of murder.