Man murdered

TIRUCHI

A man was murdered near the Fort police station here on Saturday.

According to sources, Selvaraj, 55, of Kottakudi in Ariyalur district was allegedly hit with a boulder on the head while he was fast asleep on the platform by Khaja Mydeen, 38, of Melapalayam in Tirunelveli district. Selvaraj died on the spot.

The accused, who is suspected to be mentally ill, was detained by the police.