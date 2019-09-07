Tiruchirapalli

Man murdered

A man from Thiruvanaikoil, who was critically injured after being attacked with knife by a duo on Friday, died on Saturday.

S. Narayanan, 58, a painter from Manalmedu in Thiruvanaikoil had given money to R. Krishna Kumar of Othatheru to buy him liquor. But, he and Sony of the same area, who were in a liquor shop on Friday, reportedly refused to budge, which led to a verbal exchange. It escalated into a clash. Krishna Kumar and Sony attacked Narayanan with knife. He was rushed to Tiruchi Government Hospital. But he died on Saturday. Srirangam police have registered a murder case against Krishna Kumar and Sony

