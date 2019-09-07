Man murdered

A man from Thiruvanaikoil, who was critically injured after being attacked with knife by a duo on Friday, died on Saturday.
S. Narayanan, 58, a painter from Manalmedu in Thiruvanaikoil had given money to R. Krishna Kumar of Othatheru to buy him liquor. But, he and Sony of the same area, who were in a liquor shop on Friday, reportedly refused to budge, which led to a verbal exchange. It escalated into a clash. Krishna Kumar and Sony attacked Narayanan with knife. He was rushed to Tiruchi Government Hospital. But he died on Saturday. Srirangam police have registered a murder case against Krishna Kumar and Sony
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor