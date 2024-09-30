Man murdered in Pudukottai

A 46-year-old man was murdered at Veeranampatti village in Panayapatti police station limits in Pudukottai district.

Poppan alias K. Chinrasu of Veeranampatti reportedly questioned and chided R. Shanmugam alias Murugan, 22, of the same village for teasing and stalking his 14-year-old daughter, leading to an argument between them.

In a fit of rage, Shanmugam allegedly stabbed Chinrasu with a knife on his stomach. Chinrasu died on the way to the Government Hospital, Tirumayam. Shanmugam was detained by the police for the murder. Panayapatti police have registered a case, said police sources.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.