ADVERTISEMENT

Man murdered in Pudukottai

Published - September 30, 2024 08:18 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 46-year-old man was murdered at Veeranampatti village in Panayapatti police station limits in Pudukottai district.

Poppan alias K. Chinrasu of Veeranampatti reportedly questioned and chided R. Shanmugam alias Murugan, 22, of the same village for teasing and stalking his 14-year-old daughter, leading to an argument between them.

In a fit of rage, Shanmugam allegedly stabbed Chinrasu with a knife on his stomach. Chinrasu died on the way to the Government Hospital, Tirumayam. Shanmugam was detained by the police for the murder. Panayapatti police have registered a case, said police sources.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US