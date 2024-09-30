GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Man murdered in Pudukottai

Published - September 30, 2024 08:18 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 46-year-old man was murdered at Veeranampatti village in Panayapatti police station limits in Pudukottai district.

Poppan alias K. Chinrasu of Veeranampatti reportedly questioned and chided R. Shanmugam alias Murugan, 22, of the same village for teasing and stalking his 14-year-old daughter, leading to an argument between them.

In a fit of rage, Shanmugam allegedly stabbed Chinrasu with a knife on his stomach. Chinrasu died on the way to the Government Hospital, Tirumayam. Shanmugam was detained by the police for the murder. Panayapatti police have registered a case, said police sources.

