February 08, 2024 08:11 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

A 25-year-old man was murdered at Vishwakarma Nagar in Thirugokarnam police station limits here on Thursday. The victim was identified as S. Karthi of Adappanvayal. Enmity is suspected to be the cause behind the murder, according to initial information from the police. Three persons are believed to have committed the murder. The Thirugokarnam police are investigating. The body of the victim was sent to the Pudukottai Government Medical College Hospital for postmortem.

