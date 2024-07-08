Man murdered in Pudukottai over a property dispute

A 26-year-old man was murdered in Pudukottai town on Monday. The police identified the victim as Prakash who worked in a shop selling cattle feed in the town.

The police sources said a man armed with an aruval attacked Prakash near the shop in the afternoon and fled the spot. A grievously injured Prakash was admitted to the Pudukottai Government Medical College Hospital where he died, the sources said. A land dispute is suspected to be the motive behind the murder. The identity of the accused has been established, the sources added. The Pudukottai Town police are investigating.

