Man murdered in Pudukottai over a property dispute

Published - July 08, 2024 06:16 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 26-year-old man was murdered in Pudukottai town on Monday. The police identified the victim as Prakash who worked in a shop selling cattle feed in the town.

The police sources said a man armed with an aruval attacked Prakash near the shop in the afternoon and fled the spot. A grievously injured Prakash was admitted to the Pudukottai Government Medical College Hospital where he died, the sources said. A land dispute is suspected to be the motive behind the murder. The identity of the accused has been established, the sources added. The Pudukottai Town police are investigating.

