Man murdered in Karur

June 07, 2023 08:10 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - KARUR

A 72-year-old man was murdered allegedly by his brother over a land dispute near Mayanur in Karur district on Wednesday.

According to the police, the deceased, Karuppannan of Rasagoundanur, had a land dispute with his brother Kathavarayan, 68, who lives in the same locality. Following a quarrel between the brothers, Kathavarayan allegedly poured kerosene on Karuppannan and set him ablaze near a coconut field.

The family members, who went in search of Karuppannan, found his body in a burnt state. The body was recovered and sent to the government hospital for post-mortem. Mayanur police registered a case and are on the lookout for Kathavarayan, police sources said.