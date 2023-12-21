GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Man murdered in farm house, six detained

December 21, 2023 08:50 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A 22-year-old man was murdered at his farmhouse at Thachankurichi in the district in the early hours on Thursday.  Police identified the deceased as G. Yuvaraj. 

Police sources said Yuvaraj was staying in the farmhouse when he was attacked by some persons with sharp weapons killing him. Yuvaraj was Gautam ’s son through his first wife.  Gautam who had two more wives had died a few days ago. 

Property dispute is believed to be the cause behind the murder. Police have detained six persons in connection with the murder. The Kanakiliyanallur police have registered a case of murder.

