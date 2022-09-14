Man murdered by son

ADVERTISEMENT

Arokya Arul Vildens (27) of Koodalivayal hamlet near Sethubhavachatram was arrested on charges of murdering his father Robert Kennedy.

According to police, the accused had attacked his father, who was addicted to liquor, with a boulder on Tuesday night. Police sources said that Robert Kennedy had picked up a quarrel with his wife Elizabeth. Arokya attacked him as he did not pay heeds to the attempt made by him for reconciliation.

Arokya was arrested and remanded to judicial custody.