Man murdered at Tirumayam

February 08, 2023 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 54-year-old lorry service operator succumbed to injuries in an attack by four persons at Tirumayam in the district on Tuesday.  The Tirumayam police have registered a case of murder following the death of S. Kalifullah of Santhaipettai in Tirumayam. Kalifullah’s brother S. Rajamohamed, 58, who runs a grocery shop at Tirumayam sustained injuries in the alleged attack.

Four persons - M Dhanapal, D. Muthumari, P. Govindaraj and P. Balasubramanian all from Tirumayam have been named as the accused in the murder case. The accused were yet to be arrested, the police said.  Police sources said there was a dispute over land measuring about two-and-half cents between Rajamohamed - the complainant- and the accused for the past few years.

Under this circumstance, the accused allegedly entered the disputed land on Tuesday and began to clean it. Rajamohamed and his brother Kalifullah questioned the accused who allegedly abused and attacked them with wooden logs causing injuries to the brothers. 

Kalifullah succumbed to injuries at the Pudukottai Medical College Hospital later. The sources said a group of people staged a road roko at Tirumayam on Wednesday demanding the arrest of the accused.  

