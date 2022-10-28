Man kills wife who refused to return home sans toilet

The Hindu Bureau ARIYALUR
October 28, 2022 19:27 IST

A woman was murdered by her husband at Udayarpalayam near here on Thursday. Police said Riyasthi, 42, the deceased, was living with her brother for about four years due to frequent quarrels with her husband Ziabath, 52, a meat stall worker in Jayamkondam. He had visited her on Thursday and insisted on her return to their house. She turned down his request saying the house did not even have a proper toilet and basic facilities. Besides, he did not give up drinking despite her persistent plea, she said. An infuriated Ziabath attacked her with a knife. Riyasthi died on the spot. Udayarpalayam police arrested him.

