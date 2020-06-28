Man kills son, ends life

PUDUKOTTAI

A 54-year-old man allegedly murdered his son and ended his life by hanging in their house at Melnilaipatti village near K. Pudupatti in the district on Friday. Police identified the deceased as Balachandran and his 26-year-old son Arun Pandian.

Police said Balachandran who had been working as a cook in Chennai had returned home and was under quarantine. His son who was employed in Singapore earlier had returned and was without any job. The sources said Arun Pandian used to consume alcohol leading to problems in the family.

Aggrieved over Arun Pandian's behaviour, his mother Indira Gandhi went to stay in her mother's house. This led to a verbal quarrel between the father and son. Police said Balachandran attacked his son with a stick on his head killing him on the spot. Thereafter, he allegedly ended his life by hanging himself. The incident came to light through neighbours who found the father-son duo lying dead.

K. Pudupatti Police have registered a case.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.