Man kills married woman, ends life in Tiruchi

A 31-year-old woman was murdered allegedly by a man who ended his life after committing the crime here on Thursday. Police gave the names of the deceased as S. Bhuvaneswari and S. Vinod Kumar (35) who worked in a private bank. The two resided in the same locality at Nagammai Veethi in Melakalkandarkottai in the city limits. Bhuvaneswari’s husband was away in the morning when the crime was committed at her house.

According to police, Bhuvaneswari, who has a six-year-old son, and Vinodkumar had an extra-marital relationship. Vinod Kumar had divorced his first wife and was living separately following problems with his second wife, said the police.

Police sources said Vinod Kumar went to the house of Bhuvaneswari in the morning where a wordy duel is believed to have broken out between the two after the former asked money from the woman. In a fit of rage, Vinod Kumar allegedly murdered the woman using a sharp knife and escaped from the spot. A few moments later, he allegedly ended his life. On receipt of information, police personnel conducted inquiries at the crime scene. The Ponmalai Police is investigating the case.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.