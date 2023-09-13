ADVERTISEMENT

Man kills father over family quarrel

September 13, 2023 08:19 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 25-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly stabbing his father to death at Vadakku Ammapattinam village in Pudukottai district on Tuesday.

.Police sources said Velmurugan, a fisherman, often quarrelled with his wife allegedly under the influence of alcohol. On Tuesday, he is said to have quarrelled again with his wife in an inebriated state. Velmurugan’s wife called her son Prem, who runs an e-sevai centre at Kallal in Sivaganga district, over phone and complained about the incident.

Prem who came from Kallal had a tiff with his father in their house. The wordy quarrel soon took a turn for the worse and Prem allegedly stabbed his father with a knife in his possession. Velmurugan was rushed to the government hospital at Manamelkudi from where he was taken to Sivaganga for treatment. However, he died on the way. Manamelkudi police have registered a case of murder.

