Man kills father in Thanjavur

December 12, 2022 07:14 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A 24-year-old man allegedly murdered his father at their house at Ammankulam village in Thanjavur district in the early hours on Monday.

Thanjavur Taluk police arrested C. Chinnadurai on the charge of killing his father Chinnathambi.  Police said Chinnathambi was an alcoholic and spent the money sent by Chinnadurai who was employed in Karur district.

A quarrel is said to have broken out between Chinnadurai and his father over the latter’s addiction to alcohol. Police said Chinnadurai allegedly threw a grinding stone roller on his father while he was asleep leading to his death. A case has been registered in this connection. 

