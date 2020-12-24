Man kills bed-ridden son, dumps body in septic tank

A 52-year-old man allegedly murdered his bedridden son and later dumped the body in the septic tank in his house at Lakshmapuram village in Thathaiyengarpet police station limits on Tuesday night.

Thathaiyengarpet police on Wednesday arrested S. Thangavel on the charge of killing his 29-year-old son T. Gopi.

Police sources said Gopi, who was unmarried, met with an accident about 10 years ago and was bedridden. He was being taken care of by his parents and grandmother. A few days ago, a dispute arose between Thangavel and his wife over a domestic issue and she left for her relatives’ house. Gopi was thereafter taken care of by Thangavel and his grandmother.

On Wednesday morning, Gopi’s grandmother came to see him and found the youth missing and alerted neighbours. The locals found Gopi’s body lying upside down in the empty septic tank covered with clothes and informed police.

During inquiry, Thangavel reportedly confessed to have murdered his son apparently unable to take care of him due to his health condition. He slashed Gopi’s neck with a sharp weapon and then dumped the body in the septic tank.

Thathaiyengarpet police have registered a case of murder.