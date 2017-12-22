Workers suffers burns

A contract worker engaged in construction of a foot overbridge at Tiruchi railway junction suffered burns after the cable of a welding machine came into contact with the high tension live overhead electric wire at the station on Friday.

R. Ganesh (26) was rushed to a private hospital here. Thw rork on the bridge is apace at the junction to connect all platforms.

Railway sources said Ganesh was holding the welding machine when the incident took place. The cable and machine caught fire and he suffered burns.

Power supply was suspended for nearly 30 minutes owing to the incident. However, there was no detention of any train, the sources added.