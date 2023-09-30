Man killed in road accident in Tiruchi, kin stage protest

September 30, 2023 01:10 am | Updated 01:10 am IST - TIRUCHI

The death of a 60-year-old two-wheeler rider on the Vayalur Road in Tiruchi on Friday triggered protests by road users who alleged that the accident happened as a result of poor condition of the road.

Around noon on Friday A. Sivanandham, 60, a native of Ukkadai in Ariyamangalam, was commuting in a two-wheeler on Vayalur Road near Uyyakondan Thirumalai. He slipped after his vehicle skidded on the road due to accumulated silt. He was crushed to death on the spot after a truck ran over him.

The Traffic Investigation Wing (North) of Tiruchi City Police registered a case and was sent his body to Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital for postmortem.

The accident triggered a protest by the commuters on Friday evening. They resorted to a road blockade and raised slogans condemning the slow progress in repairing the Vayalur Road, which was dug up for the underground drainage scheme. Officials from Tiruchi Corporation and Police held talks with the protestors, following which the agitation was called off.

In recent times, the Vayalur Road has become prone for traffic snarls and accidents. Ambulances and school buses struggle to negotiate through the heavy traffic . Despite councillors raising the issue of undue delay in the execution of underground drainage work and relaying of the busy road during the Corporation council meetings, the issue remains unsolved and continues to claim lives.