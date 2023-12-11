HamberMenu
Man killed in family dispute near Puthanatham

December 11, 2023 07:44 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A 37-year-old man was killed by his cousins over a property dispute at Kanavaipatti near Puthanatham in Tiruchi district on Sunday night.

According to police, P. Murugesan, a native of Kanavaipatti, was working in a private company in Tiruppur. He had a dispute with his cousins over sharing a parcel of land. On Sunday, Murugesan and his brother Karuppiah went to switch on the motor in their farmland, when a verbal spat and scuffle broke out between their cousins. They were assaulted by sharp weapons.

Murugesan suffered grievous injuries on his head and was rushed to the Government Hospital at Manapparai, where he was declared dead. Based on a complaint from Karuppiah, Puthanatham police registered a case against Raju, Chelladurai, Baliah, and Ponnusamy under Section 302 (Punishment for murder) of the Indian Penal Code. Further investigations are on.

