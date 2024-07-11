ADVERTISEMENT

Man killed in accident on Kallannai Road

Published - July 11, 2024 09:59 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

 A 40-year old man was killed in an accident on Kallanai Road. 

Police sources said that the victim, Benny Xavier, was travelling along Kallanai Road when he lost control of the vehicle, which plunged into the Vennaru. The police are investigating. 

