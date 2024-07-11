Man killed in accident on Kallannai Road

A 40-year old man was killed in an accident on Kallanai Road.
Police sources said that the victim, Benny Xavier, was travelling along Kallanai Road when he lost control of the vehicle, which plunged into the Vennaru. The police are investigating.
Published - July 11, 2024 09:59 pm IST - TIRUCHI
A 40-year old man was killed in an accident on Kallanai Road.
Police sources said that the victim, Benny Xavier, was travelling along Kallanai Road when he lost control of the vehicle, which plunged into the Vennaru. The police are investigating.
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.