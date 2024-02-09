GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Man involved in 14 robberies arrested in Perambalur

The accused used to target women walking alone on the road and rob them of jewellery in places Anukkur, Keezhapuliyur, Anukkur Erikarai, and S. Aduthurai

February 09, 2024 05:47 pm | Updated 05:47 pm IST - PERAMBALUR

The Hindu Bureau

The Perambalur district police have arrested a man who was allegedly involved in a series of robberies reported in various places in the district for over two years and recovered around 45 sovereigns of gold jewellery from him. The police gave the name of the arrested as E. Ramu from Odhiyam village in Kunnam taluk in the district.

Perambalur Superintendent of Police C. Shyamala Devi formed a special team to apprehend the accused who used to target women walking alone and robbed them of gold chains in places such as Anukkur, Keezhapuliyur, Anukkur Erikarai, S. Aduthurai, Keezhamatthur, Odhiyam, Thaikkal, Perambalur, Peelavadi, V. Kalathur, Arumadal, and N. Pudur in the district for over two years. 

Even as the team was on the lookout for Ramu in connection with a series of robbery cases, he robbed Rajendran of Perali on V. Kalathur Vannarampoondi Road d one sovereign gold chain at knife-point when latter was towing his two-wheeler to fill petrol in a fuel outlet on Thursday evening. 

Acting on a complaint, the police arrested Ramu, who confessed to having committed 14 robberies over two years, a press release said on Friday. A two-wheeler was seized from him.

