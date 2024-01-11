Man injured in jallikattu dies

January 11, 2024 08:26 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

A 19-year-old youth, who was injured after being gored by a bull at the jallikattu held at Thatchankurichi in Pudukottai district on January 6, died at the Thanjavur Medical College Hospital on Thursday.

According to police sources, the victim, identified as R. Marutha, 19, from Oomachikulam in Madurai district, had accompanied a bull owner to the jallikattu held at Thatchankurichi village in Pudukottai district on Saturday. He was admitted to the hospital after being hit by the bull and injured near the collection point. Marutha, who was injured in his stomach, died on Thursday in the hospital.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT