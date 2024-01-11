ADVERTISEMENT

Man injured in jallikattu dies

January 11, 2024 08:26 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 19-year-old youth, who was injured after being gored by a bull at the jallikattu held at Thatchankurichi in Pudukottai district on January 6, died at the Thanjavur Medical College Hospital on Thursday.

According to police sources, the victim, identified as R. Marutha, 19, from Oomachikulam in Madurai district, had accompanied a bull owner to the jallikattu held at Thatchankurichi village in Pudukottai district on Saturday. He was admitted to the hospital after being hit by the bull and injured near the collection point. Marutha, who was injured in his stomach, died on Thursday in the hospital.

