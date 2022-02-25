Man in Tiruchi arrested for sexually assaulting child

Special Correspondent February 25, 2022 16:40 IST

The 39-year-old was arrested after the 3-year-old’s mother lodged a complaint; a case under the POCSO Act has been booked, police said

A 39-year-old man has been arrested on the charge of sexually assaulting a three-and-half-year-old girl near a wedding hall in Olaiyur, on the outskirts of Tiruchi. The crime was allegedly committed on Wednesday afternoon, with the matter being reported to the police on Thursday. The accused, I. Arockiya Savaridas of K. Sathanur near here was arrested on a complaint lodged by the minor girl’s mother to the Tiruverambur All Women Police. Station. Police sources said the accused took the minor girl, when she was alone in her house, to the back of the hall and allegedly sexually assaulted her. On hearing the screams of the child, local residents rushed to the spot and the accused took to his heels. Subsequently, he was secured. A case under the POCSO Act has been registered against the accused.



