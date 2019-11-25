Tiruchirapalli

Man in Tiruchi arrested for Facebook post against Muslims

The Facebook post had photographs of bricks the man claimed were from the razed Babri Masjid

 

The Manapparai Police have arrested a 45-year-old man for a Facebook post “degrading Muslims and promoting enmity between religious groups.”

The accused, R. Ayodhi Kannan of Kollampatti village, was arrested on Saturday on a complaint preferred by R. Periyannan, Village Administrative Officer of Thoppampatti.

Police said Ayodhi Kannan had posted in his Facebook account a photograph of two bricks claiming that they were from Babri Masjid, which was razed by Hindu outfits in December 1992. He had also posted another photo displaying the two bricks on footwear. The accused had allegedly circulated these messages on WhatsApp too.

A case was booked against him under Section 67 of the IT Act, besides Indian Penal Code sections including 153 A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace).

Kannan was later remanded to judicial custody.

