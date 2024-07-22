ADVERTISEMENT

Man held under POCSO Act

Published - July 22, 2024 06:59 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

The Hindu Bureau

A 14-year-old girl from Ponnavarayankottai in Thanjavur district gave birth to a male baby recently and the person responsible for her pregnancy has been booked under the POCSO Act by Pattukottai All Women Police on July 21.

According to sources, Pothi, 24, of Sithukadu developed a ‘relationship’ with the minor girl and assured her that he would marry her without fail. Subsequently, the girl conceived and delivered a male baby recently. She was convalescing at Government Rajah Mirasdar Hospital, Thanjavur.

On coming to know of the delivery of the baby by the girl, Pattukottai All Women Police registered a case under sections 5 (l), 5 (m) and 5 (j)(ii) read with section 6 of POCSO Act on Sunday.

