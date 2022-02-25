Man held under POCSO Act

A 30-year-old man was arrested under the POCSO Act for allegedly sexually harassing a 17-year-old girl. The girl was admitted to a hospital after attempting to end her life.

The crime was reported at Michaelpatti near Lalgudi on Wednesday evening. The accused M. Anand was arrested on Thursday on a complaint lodged by the victim. Police sources said the girl who was working as a temporary nurse was often allegedly teased by Anand. The girl continued to ignore the harassment meted out to her by Anand who resided in the same locality.

A few days ago, the girl was proceeding for work when Anand allegedly restrained her wrongfully and misbehaved with her. The girl had later attempted to end her life and was admitted to the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital for treatment. The Lalgudi All Women Police booked a case against Anand under IPC section 341 (wrongful restraint) and the POCSO Act and got him remanded.

