Man held on charge of impersonating food safety officer

December 03, 2023 05:05 pm | Updated 05:05 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Tiruchi District Rural Police arrested a 44-year-old man on the charge of impersonating a food safety officer on Saturday.

According to police, S. Subramanian, a native of North Kattur near Tiruverumbur, had visited a restaurant near Manachanallur on Saturday. After finishing his meal, he claimed that he was a food safety officer and told the restaurant employees that there were discrepancies in the licence obtained from the Food Safety Department and demanded them to pay a fine of ₹ 1 lakh.

Later, he asked them to transfer ₹ 10,000 to a mobile number using an online transaction. However, the employees refused to transfer the amount and informed the restaurant owner. By then, Subramanian had fled the spot. The restaurant owner alerted the police through the helpline number (94874 64651). A special team of Manachanallur police arrested him.

Police said the accused is an engineering graduate from Namakkal district. He had been working at the Indira Gandhi Centre for Atomic Research at Kalpakkam and was dismissed from service in 2018. He also worked as a tutor in a private civil services examination coaching centre at Manachanallur. At least seven cases were pending against him in Coimbatore, Namakkal, Kancheepuram, and Chengalpattu districts, said the police. He was remanded in judicial custody.