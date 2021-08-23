Man held in theft case dies in police custody in Thanjavur

Representional image.

TIRUCHI:

23 August 2021 13:08 IST

The Thanjavur West police had held 35-year-old Sathyavanan in connection with a theft case.

A 35-year-old man, against whom several criminal cases were pending, died in police custody in Thanjavur in the early hours on Monday, August 23, 2021. The deceased, C. Sathyavanan, was a native of Thandanvankulam in Mayiladuthurai district.

Police sources said, Sathyavanan, who faced over 15 cases, was brought for inquiry by the Thanjavur West police in connection with a theft case that was reported in a locked house a few days ago in Thanjavur.

The Thanjavur West police had held Sathyavanan after his fingerprints apparently tallied with those lifted from the scene of crime in the theft case.

Police claimed Sathyavanan was a ganja addict. He suddenly developed chest pain and fainted during the inquiry at a building adjacent to the Thanjavur Police Station, police said.

He was immediately rushed to a private hospital from where he was taken to the Thanjavur Medical College Hospital. However, Sathyavanan was declared brought dead.

The body was sent for a post mortem. Further inquiries were on.

An inquiry would be conducted by a judicial officer as it was a case of death in police custody, the sources said.