Man held in connection with murder of history-sheeter

May 12, 2023 07:50 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Tiruchi City Police on Friday arrested a 29-year-old man in connection with the murder of a history-sheeter whose body was found on Thursday.

The partially decomposed body of R. Ramesh, 42, a ‘C’ category history-sheeter and a native of K.K. Nagar, was found in a toilet at the old omni bus stand in Tiruchi on Thursday.

Cantonment police registered a case under section 302 (Punishment for murder) of the Indian Penal Code. On Friday, the police arrested P. Arumugam, 29, a resident of Navalpattu who was involved in septic tank cleaning service business, in connection with the murder and further investigations are on.

