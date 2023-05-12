HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Man held in connection with murder of history-sheeter

May 12, 2023 07:50 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Tiruchi City Police on Friday arrested a 29-year-old man in connection with the murder of a history-sheeter whose body was found on Thursday.

The partially decomposed body of R. Ramesh, 42, a ‘C’ category history-sheeter and a native of K.K. Nagar, was found in a toilet at the old omni bus stand in Tiruchi on Thursday.

Cantonment police registered a case under section 302 (Punishment for murder) of the Indian Penal Code. On Friday, the police arrested P. Arumugam, 29, a resident of Navalpattu who was involved in septic tank cleaning service business, in connection with the murder and further investigations are on.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.